Upcoming ‘Nautilus’ detachable Chromebook confirmed to be coming from Samsung, packing Sony IMX camera sensor

Chrome OS is picking up steam when it comes to hardware, and one of the manufacturers driving that progress is Samsung. Now, an upcoming Chrome OS device known as “Nautilus” has been confirmed to be coming from the company, and packs some interesting specs…

As a quick recap, the “Nautilus” Chromebook is expected to be one of the first detachable Chromebooks, taking on a form factor like that of Microsoft’s Surface Book. Chrome OS has been begging for a device of this sort since the introduction of Android apps, and now it’s seemingly been confirmed that Samsung will be at the helm.

Spotted by ChromeUnboxed, a commit on the Chromium repository explicitly states that Samsung is working on the “Nautilus” device. This is great news, as last year’s Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro devices were top contenders for the best Chromebooks of the year.

Further, this upcoming machine is going to have an interesting spec sheet in hand as well. Generally speaking, cameras on Chromebooks are pretty terrible. However, since “Nautilus” is a tablet and a Chromebook, packing a better camera makes sense.

To that end, commits reveal that the Sony IMX 258 camera sensor is being tested on this device. To put that in context, we’re talking about the same camera sensor found in the LG G6, at least that main 16MP one.

It’s unclear when “Nautilus” will hit the market, but it seems possible that we’ll see a 2018 debut. It’s unlikely that Samsung will announce it at CES this month, but a teaser is possible. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see…

