Haier will deliver Android TVs with Oreo installed later this year

Android TV is seeing a lot of new launches this year at CES from the likes of Philips and Westinghouse, but we haven’t heard much when it comes to Android Oreo. Now, though, Haier has confirmed it will be launching sets with Android TV built-in later this year, and they’ll have Oreo out of the box.

Haier is a pretty popular brand when it comes to inexpensive TVs, and as the company expands to Smart TVs, it’s great to see the adoption of Google’s OS. Haier says that it will be bringing Android TV to both UHD and FHD TVs.

We are thrilled to partner with Google to provide our customers with the Android TV Smart platform. As the home quickly becomes smarter, Google is leading the way and we are excited to provide customers with an entertainment experience that integrates seamlessly into the Google eco-system with the Google Assistant built-in.

The company says that it will be launching “multiple series” of TVs with Android TV built-in, and they’ll be arriving first in North America in mid-2018. Interestingly enough, they’ll also be launching with Android TV based on Oreo, as we haven’t seen too much of an expansion since the I/O announcement.

Pricing and details on what sizes will be available (or, a picture of what the TVs will look like) have yet to be released at this time.

