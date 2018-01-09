Hands on: The Skagen Falster brings minimalistic Danish design to Android Wear

At this point, it might seem as though Android Wear has seen every possible design style known to the world. Thanks to work done by Fossil, Skagen, a Danish watchmaker, has announced a brand new smartwatch featuring a striking minimalistic design…

When you first look at the Skagen Falster (especially in person), it appears very basic and stripped of details. It isn’t until you wait for a second that you see the elegance of the minimalistic Danish design.

Around front, you get a solid black, silver, or rose gold casing that hides all of the bezels. What really made the watch standout for me are the two pieces of metal that extend outward from the case to secure watch bands. This simple design choice not only looks finished, but it also provides a very comfortable experience when wearing the watch.

Unfortunately, we have not yet received confirmed specs for the watch. We do know it will be running Android Wear 2.0 with full access to the Google Play Store.

If you’re interested in purchasing the Skagen Falster, it will go on pre-order soon. The black model paired with the black leather strap will cost $275 while the silver and rose gold options with the metallic mesh watch straps will retail for $295.

