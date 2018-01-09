Hands-on with the Huawei Mate 10 Pro’s long lasting, AI-powered battery [Video]

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is the global company’s latest flagship and the first to feature Kirin 970 a unique chipset with a dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) that helps improve efficiency, performance and usability. Not only does it solve common consumer pain points, but the Mate 10 Pro’s NPU also intelligently manages and enhances key features of the device, like battery life and camera performance, to deliver an entirely new smartphone experience. Below we go hands-on with the device to see how AI-powered battery management makes the Mate 10 Pro stand out from the competition.

A battery that lives up to its promise (finally!)

The Huawei Mate Pro 10 includes a huge 4,000 mAh battery that unlike other smartphones can truly live up to its claim of lasting up to two full days on a single charge. How does it differ from competitor devices? What’s interesting about the Mate 10 Pro battery performance is how Huawei figured out how to intelligently manage everything from speed to temperature to safety. The Huawei Mate Pro 10 leverages AI-powered Battery Management, which takes full advantage of Kirin 970 to intelligently manage resources and maximize memory allocation.

The result is a device that actually learns your behavior and intelligently allocates resources to help increase battery life. These device optimizations aren’t something you’ll actively notice taking place, but you’ll reap the benefits of a better battery life because of them. While the chipset helps with a lot of other AI-related tasks (like the camera below), it’s also the reason the Mate Pro 10 is able to squeeze out better overall battery life compared to competitors with similar-sized batteries.

One of the Fastest, Safest Charges Yet

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro battery takes charging speeds up a notch with its Huawei SuperCharge technology that can get from 1 to 20 percent in just 10 minutes, or even 1 to 58 percent in 30 minutes – that’s a full day’s charge in just 30 minutes!

Not only does the Mate 10 Pro offer super-fast charging, it’s also super safe. Huawei’s SuperCharge technology is TÜV Fast-Charge Safety Certified. This was the first time an end-to-end fast-charging technology has successfully completed the tests set forth by the world-renowned safety experts at TÜV Rheinland. The SuperCharge technology monitors every single point of the charging cycle so it can auto-adjust voltage and current output. .

The Ultimate Power Saver

In addition, you’ll find the Mate 10 Pro’s Power-saving and Ultra Power-saving modes let you stretch out your battery even further by disabling some system features that are taxing on battery life. Your device could last up to an impressive 48 hours depending on your usage, a battery life that is actually achievable with the Mate Pro where some of the competitors fall way short of estimates in reality.

For anyone who is making battery life a serious consideration when looking at the flagship Android competition, the Mate Pro 10 is definitely going to make for an attractive package. With some truly impressive battery performance thanks to the Kirin 970 chipset, we’re excited to spend more time with the new Huawei Mate Pro 10.

Hands-on video with the Huawei Mate 10 Pro