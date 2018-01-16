OnePlus shuts down credit card payments on its store amid fraud concerns

Just the other day it was discovered that OnePlus’ online store could be the source of credit card fraud that many users claim to be affected by. Now, the company has removed the credit card payment option from its store.

The best gifts for Android users

As we noted yesterday, not all payments on OnePlus’ site have been affected by this fraud issue. Only payments made directly with a credit card may be affected, with PayPal payments still being safe.

OnePlus says in an update on its forums that the company is investigating this serious issue “around the clock.”

As a precaution, we are temporarily disabling credit card payments at oneplus.net. PayPal is still available, and we are exploring alternative secure payment options with our service providers.

It’s still unclear if OnePlus or one of its finance partners are actually the cause of this problem, but the evidence is certainly mounting against that. For anyone who has recently purchased something from OnePlus with their credit card, such as the new OnePlus 5T, it’s a good idea to keep a close eye on your credit card statements.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: