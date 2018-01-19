Google Phone 16 preps redesign of Favorites tab, more hints at voicemail transcription [APK Teardown]

Following the last update adding a white navigation bar, duplicate contact management, and Assisted Dialing, the latest version of the Google Phone app is now rolling out. Among other smaller tweaks, version 16 reveals work on a redesigned Favorites tab.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Favorites tab redesign

The Google Phone app is working on a redesign of the Favorites tab, which we’ve been able to activate. In the new design, the old grid of rectangular contacts has been replaced by round icons that note the name and the default number type underneath. This view is more compact with three contacts displayed in each row instead of two. Meanwhile, there is also an “Add” button in the top-right corner.

<string name=”favorites_header”>Favorites</string>

<string name=”speed_dial_add_button_text”>Add</string> <string name=”speed_dial_disambig_dialog_title”>Choose a Favorite mode</string> <string name=”speed_dial_remember_this_choice”>Remember this choice</string>

Underneath the main circular grid of contacts, the Google Phone app will also list “Suggestions’ of frequent contacts that should be added to your Favorites.

<string name=”suggestions_header”>Suggestions</string>

Current Upcoming

More about Voicemail Transcriptions

Version 14 last November hinted at the app supporting voicemail transcription on more carriers through “Google’s free transcription service.” New strings reveal how disabling the visual voicemail feature entirely would also delete the transcripts of those messages.

<string name=”confirm_disable_voicemail_accept_dialog_label”>TURN OFF</string> <string name=”confirm_disable_voicemail_dialog_message”>This will delete any voicemail and Google transcripts stored within this app. Your carrier may keep its own copies.</string> <string name=”confirm_disable_voicemail_dialog_title”>Turn off visual voicemail</string>

Meanwhile, users of the service will be asked to provide feedback by rating the quality of the transcription.

<string name=”voicemail_transcription_rating”>Rate transcription quality</string> <string name=”voicemail_transcription_rating_bad”>Bad</string> <string name=”voicemail_transcription_rating_good”>Good</string> <string name=”voicemail_transcription_rating_separator”>or</string> <string name=”voicemail_transcription_rating_thanks”>Thanks for your feedback</string>

Assisted dialing updates

The Assisted dialing feature introduced last version automatically adds the appropriate country code when calling while abroad. There are some new strings in version 16, while the list to set your home country displays fewer options instead of the full one.

<string name=”assisted_dialing_country_code_entry”>Assisted dialing: Used country code +%1$s</string> <string name=”assisted_dialing_country_code_entry_failure”>Assisted dialing was used</string>

<string name=”assisted_dialing_setting_cc_default_summary_fallback”>Automatically detected</string>

Version 15 Version 16

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: