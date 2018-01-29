9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Qi Charger $18, Brother Wireless AiO Printer $100, Nike 25% off clearance sale, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker’s Lightning Cables $10.50, Wireless Charger $18, more in today’s Amazon sale
Brother’s latest Wireless AiO Laser Printer w/ AirPrint hits $100 (Reg. up to $140)
Nike takes an extra 25% off: Dri-FIT, Jordan, Tech Fleece, much more
Behind the Screens: Michael’s space gray copy editing and blogging setup
Best of NAMM 2018: Thunderbolt/USB-C interfaces, iOS controllers, synths, more
Best Super Bowl 2018 Ultra HDTVs from under $500
Review: LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon is the ultimate collector’s item for Star Wars fans
Giveaway: Win Anker’s new ZOLO Liberty, a formidable entry into wireless earbuds
MORE NEW DEALS:
Logitech 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound Speaker System $42 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $100)
- Samsung’s exclusive Stormtrooper POWERbot vacuum is always on target: $349 (Reg. $600)
- COACH is offering up to 50% off new markdowns: shoes, apparel, accessories, more
- Amazon’s Dash Wand with Alexa now $13.50 + $20 credit after first purchase
- Own these Digital HD Movies for $8: American Made, Happy Death Day, Cars 3, more
- Ninja’s Coffee Bar single-serve brewer is at its lowest since Black Friday: $70 (Reg. $100+)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 26500mAh USB-C PD Power Bank $56 (Reg. $77), more
- Add two ecobee Room Sensors to your smart home for $58 shipped via Amazon
- Up to 20% off gift cards from Uber, Burger King, Bed Bath and Beyond, more
- Record your drives on a 1080p dash cam that’s half the size of a credit card: $29.50 shipped
- Calvin Klein cuts up to 75% off clearance styles including denim, outerwear, shoes & more
- Protect your 10.5-inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil for under $4 Prime shipped
- The Kalk eBike sports a modern design w/ custom components, 50-mi. range, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: First Strike Final Hour, Earth 3D, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends Switch $16, South Park Fractured $24, more
- Blast your opponents to oblivion w/ Nerf Doomlands The Judge: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Get to bed with the LectroFan Wireless Sleep Sound Machine for $22 Prime shipped
- Score up to 50% off in Office Depot’s 24-hour flash sale: APC 650VA Back-UPS $40, more
- Converse is offering an extra 25% off sale items with apparel & shoes from $8
- Panasonic eneloop pro AAA rechargeable batteries: 4-pack $11 Prime shipped
- Get Cuisinart’s Mini-Prep 21-Oz. food processor for just $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon 1-day camping gear sale: 4-Pack LED lanterns $16 Prime shipped, more
- Logitech’s Harmony Elite remote: $250 (Reg. $300+)
- Fisher-Price’s Smart Cycle for kids connects to your Apple TV, iPad, more: $100 shipped
- Home security for less: Grab an Amazon Cloud Cam or 3 for all time low of $90/ea. today
- Lowepro’s S&F Duffle Backpack is on sale for $50 shipped, today only
- Connect a Magic Trackpad 2 and Apple Wireless Keyboard w/ this $30 Twelve South accessory
NEW PRODUCTS:
Elektron’s new hardware Digitone Synth doubles as a plug-in for Mac [Video]
LEGO celebrates its 60th birthday with #WhatWillYouBuild and a surprise for fans
Otterbox details new Trooper rugged coolers, keeping ice cold for 72-hours
- January’s joyful LEGO Ideas models: Dinosaur Fossils, a Modular Arcade and more
- IK intros new iOS & Mac iRig Stomp I/O controller w/ built-in interface, more
- Nike releases new Air VaporMax Plus, expands Nike Air lineup w/ fresh colors
- Ziro is a modular, voice controlled robot that works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Caply is a small, unique camera that boasts great battery life & tons of features
- Toys R Us closing 180 stores, “deep discounts” to be available early February
- ‘Die With Me’ is a new app/chat you can only enter when your iPhone is low on power
- God of War gets an official release date, new trailer and more [Video]
- Xbox Game Pass will now include Day 1 Halo, Forza, GOW releases + new subscription plans
- LEGO Ideas announces second half of 2017 results, with an unexpected outcome
- Tapplock is the ‘world’s first fingerprint padlock’, offers improved security and convenience
- Amazon officially opens autonomous ‘Go’ grocery store in Seattle
- GQ celebrates 60 years w/ Bloomingdale’s collab featuring Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
- ARC is an energy-efficient and minimalist LED bulb that looks delightfully retro
- PapierMachine is a new interactive electronic paper toy to teach kids about circuits
- Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
- TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Tory Burch’s activewear line ‘Tory Sport’ is stylish and functional with prices from $35