How to set up and use the iPhone X-like navigation gestures on the OnePlus 5T

Earlier today, OnePlus released the third beta build for the 5T. The surprising new feature found within was the use of a gesture-based system to navigate around the phone rather than traditional on-screen buttons. If you own a OnePlus 5T, here’s how to set up and use those iPhone X-like gestures…

Steps to set up and use the iPhone X-like navigation gestures on the OnePlus 5T

Sign up for the OnePlus 5T beta Enable gestures Use the iPhone X-like gestures

1. Sign up for the OnePlus 5T beta

The most challenging part of this tutorial is enrolling in the beta program on your OnePlus 5T because it involves installing an update from your computer. First, you need to know that sideloading updates and flashing any software to your phone could brick it and potentially void your warranty. Second, know that once you’re in the beta program, you will receive future beta updates via an OTA download, but you will no longer receive stable builds. To get back to those, you will end up factory resetting your OnePlus 5T and flashing another firmware build.

With all of the above in mind, we recommend that you first do a full backup of your device. Next, go to your computer and download the Open Beta 3. Also, if you plan to use a Mac for this process, you will need to have the Android File Transfer tool installed. When the update file is fully downloaded, plug your phone into your computer and transfer to the root (primary/main) folder of your OnePlus 5T.

You’ll be putting your phone into recovery mode next so you will need to first power the device completely off. Next, power it back up while also holding down on the volume down button. Continue to hold both buttons down simultaneously until a OnePlus icon appears and offers you several options. Choose Install from internal storage, locate the .zip update file, and click install.

The update process should take several minutes, and when it’s done, you will be taken back to your phone’s main screen. If everything worked correctly, you will now be running and be enrolled in the beta program.

If you read OnePlus’ official flashing instructions if you get lost along the way.

2. Enable gestures

To enable the gestures, you first need to jump into the settings menu but pulling down on the notification tray and tapping on the gear icon. In the Customization section, select the Buttons option. Toggle on the option near the top of the list labeled Hide the navigation bar. Doing this will automatically enable the gesture-based navigation.

3. Use the iPhone X-like gestures

The first time you activate the gesture option, a quick tutorial will pop up. Through it, you will learn about the following navigation gestures:

Go home: Swipe straight up from the middle of the bottom of the screen. This should take you to your home screen from within any menu or application

Go back: Swipe straight up from the left or right third of the bottom of the screen. This will take you back one step

Recent app switcher: Swipe straight up from the middle of the bottom of the screen and hold for a second in the middle of the screen. After several moments, the app switcher will appear with a list of previously opened apps

