Oreo beta update brings iPhone X-like navigation gestures to OnePlus 5T, ditches controversial ‘Clipboard’ app

The OnePlus 5T is easily one of the best phones to come out of late 2017, and the company has been improving the experience with software updates. Over the past several weeks, OnePlus has been pushing Oreo updates on the 5T through its beta program, and today’s update makes some important changes.

OxygenOS Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 5T is the latest beta based on Android Oreo. As you’d expect, it’s packed with bug fixes and stability improvements, continually polishing its version of Oreo, preparing for the final release.

One notable change in this update is the removal of the “Clipboard” app which has been making headlines recently. It was reportedly discovered that code within the app was sending user data off to China. Despite OnePlus stating that this wasn’t the case, they decided to completely ditch the app in this update.

Another huge addition to this update is a new gesture system. OnePlus has taken a note from Apple’s iPhone X and has implemented similar navigation gestures to the 5T. A swipe up from the center goes home, one from the left goes back, and a swipe-up-and-hold triggers the multi-tasking menu. This, obviously, ditches the standard navigation bar, but it seems like a great option for those looking to try something new.

OnePlus 5T users already on the beta program will be able to download this update as an OTA. But if you’re not already on the beta, you can download and flash the update through OnePlus’ website. The full changelog is available below:

Phone Added pick-up gesture switcher You can now choose which way you slide (up or down) to pick up a phone call

System General bug fixes and improvements

Removed Clipboard function Thanks for your feedback, we removed this feature based on that.

Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218

Added new Navigation gestures that you can enable by going into settings and disabling the nav bar. India only Added SMS categorization function for India only This is an India only feature that auto-sorts your SMS messages into categories



