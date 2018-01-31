Android Oreo is apparently rolling out to the Huawei Mate 9 in the US via OTA

One of the devices that shocked me last year was the Huawei Mate 9, and that’s because it turned out to be one of my favorite devices of 2017. Now, about a year later, Huawei is further improving that device with an update to Android Oreo.

While Huawei’s first 2018 release in the US, the Mate 10 Pro, is struggling to gain traction thanks to botched carrier deals, last year’s unlocked Mate 9 didn’t fail to impress. The flagship device shipped with a powerful processor, improved software, and a price point that definitely undercut the competition.

Now, Android Oreo is rolling out to that device, giving users access to Google’s latest and greatest features. That includes new notification functionality, notification dots, new media styling, smart text selection, Google’s autofill service, and of course picture-in-picture, a great addition for the Mate 9’s large display.

Huawei hasn’t said anything official about this update yet, but some users in the United States are reporting it hitting their devices (via Droid-Life). Of course, this update also includes EMUI 8.0 alongside Android Oreo. It’s unclear at this time which security patch is included.

