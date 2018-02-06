Carrier outs Sony’s Xperia XZ2 ahead of official announcement, apparently ‘coming soon’

With MWC 2018 right around the corner, we’re expecting quite a few new Android smartphones to hit the market. Now, thanks to a tweet from a well-meaning carrier, we can expect Sony to drop its latest flagship…

The best gifts for Android users

Three, a mobile carrier for the UK, recently revealed on Twitter that Sony will soon be launching the Xperia XZ2. A customer inquiring with Three Ireland asked on Twitter about when the carrier would start carrying the Xperia XA2, a phone the company recently launched at CES.

The carrier, with the best intentions, quickly responded stating that it wouldn’t be carrying the XA2, but would soon be offering the Xperia XZ2, which hasn’t actually been announced yet. The Tweet has since been deleted, but XperiaBlog was able to grab a screenshot beforehand.

It sounds like Sony will be launching its latest flagship sometime in the next few weeks. This lands the official announcement most likely at MWC at the end of this month. Presumably, that new model will pick up some of the design changes seen on the XA2 series, but we’ll have to wait and see for now.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: