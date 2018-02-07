9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sceptre 75-inch 4K UHDTV $1,000, Anker Smartphone Stand $8, Sabrent USB Hub $14.50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Add a 75-inch 4K TV to your living room and be the envy of your friends: $1,000 (Reg. $1,300+)
Anker’s Multi-Angle Stand is a must-have in your backpack for $8 Prime shipped
Add easy to reach ports to your iMac Pro w/ this Sabrent USB 3.0 dock for $14.50 Prime shipped
Win your choice of Function101’s Bento Stack Apple accessory organizer [Giveaway]
Behind the Screens: Blair’s blogging workstation and at-home multimedia server
Review: MagLock Sunglasses offer stellar comfort with unique function
MORE NEW DEALS:
Fossil Valentine’s Day Sale: 25% off your purchase + up to 50% off sale items
- Nintendo 2018 wall calendars for under $4 Prime shipped: Zelda, Mario, more
- Add HomeKit control to your lights w/ Koogeek’s $29 Color LED Light Bulb
- Guess Love to Shop Sale: shirts for $19, shoes from $29 & much more
- Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia Hardcover Book: pre-order for $25.50 shipped (Reg. $35+)
- Amazon’s Echo Look receives new features including exclusive GQ and Vogue content
- Add a 2-Pack of LED night lights w/ automatic sensors to your home for $11 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Power Strip with 4 USB Ports and 4 Outlets $16, more
- UGG Closet is open for one week only w/ up to 70% off select styles: boots, apparel, more
- Nike releases ten reimagined sneakers built in four days by a 14-woman design team
- Capture stunning aerial photos & video w/ DJI’s Phantom 4 Pro 4K drone: $1,243 (Reg. $1,500)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Hitman GO, NOAA Radar Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO Marvel Heroes 2 Switch $40, Yakuza Kiwami $12, more
- iTunes 4K/HD Movie Bundle Sale: Jack Ryan $20, Cloverfield $20, more!
- Lowepro DroneGuard CS 400 Backpack for $50 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Make grilled paninis at home w/ the Red Copper Flipwich for $10 at Amazon
- Get clean cuts w/ a 2-pack of Fiskars 8-inch Everyday Titanium Scissors for just $4.50
- Amazon 1-day water bottle sale up to 25% off: 24-Oz. Stainless Steel for $11, more
- WhiteSmoke Helps You Avoid Costly Grammar Errors and Spelling Mistakes for $55
- Upgrade to 802.11ac Wi-Fi w/ Belkin’s router for $33 shipped at Amazon
- Papago GoSafe 550 1080p Dash Camera for $80 shipped (Reg. $160)
- Men’s Leather Ratchet SlideBelts from $30 shipped (multiple colors, today only)
- Amazon has the DEWALT 20v Drill/Driver Kit + Circular Saw for $199 shipped ($270 value)
- These $16 MacBook Backpacks come in multiple colors via Amazon
NEW PRODUCTS:
Best Console Game Releases for February: Shadow of the Colossus, Secret of Mana, more
Use your tap-to-pay cards w/o taking them out of WaterField’s new Leather VIA Wallet
Mycroft Mark II is a privacy-oriented smart speaker w/ a 4-inch screen and more
- An Eiffel Tower Diamond Light can be yours, limited edition examples on sale now
- Here’s a look at Sony’s new PlayStation 4/PSVR Gold Wireless Headset
- Makeblock wins two iF design awards for its innovative STEM toys for kids
- New NikePlus rewards include personalized promotions and shopping, exclusive content, more
- Kate Spade New York x Keds collaborate with a bridal collection from $40
- Nintendo’s Toy-Con Garage will let you build your own cardboard accessories for the Switch
- Nike refreshes classic Air Max 93 and 180, releases new Air Max 270 [Gallery]
- Zelda Breath of the Wild player immortalizes Hero’s Path with in-game map wall art
- Citybird Eagle electric scooter delivers 15mph speeds in a carbon fiber design
- Aurga is the ‘world’s first smart DSLR assistant’ to help you take your best shots
- Drew Barrymore x Crocs collection features sandals and clogs starting at $30
- Why you should try these 5 coffee makers instead of a Keurig w/ prices from $30
- Red Dead Redemption 2 gets official release date, more info & new screens
- Nintendo finally confirms its Switch Online service will be launching in September 2018
- GoPro Plus now replaces two broken cameras per year, enables iPhone cloud backup
- Fujifilm goes retro on new X-A5 with 4K burst and upgraded autofocus
- dfy has a new ultra-compact men’s wallet with Bluetooth tracking and RFID blocking
- Disney x Le Creuset collaborate on a new line of cookware with prices starting from $50
- Nintendo sold more Switch units in 10 months than Wii U did in 4.5 years
- Amazon Treasure Trucks are coming to your local Whole Foods w/ exclusive deals
- Amazon’s in-house brand Scout & Ro gives your kids stylish looks at a great price
- The 60th Year of the Brick assembles 6 new must-have Classic LEGO kits
- Virgin Mobile now selling ‘pre-loved’ iPhone 7/Plus models from $380 w/ $1 per mo. trial
- iPhone X has a great camera, but bitplay aims to improve it w/ the SNAP! collection
- The Kalk eBike sports a modern design w/ custom components, 50-mi. range, more
- It looks like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition for iOS is releasing next month
- Radius is a rechargeable device that allows you to keep mosquitoes away without sprays
- Elektron’s new hardware Digitone Synth doubles as a plug-in for Mac [Video]
- LEGO celebrates its 60th birthday with #WhatWillYouBuild and a surprise for fans
- Otterbox details new Trooper rugged coolers, keeping ice cold for 72-hours