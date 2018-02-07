9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sceptre 75-inch 4K UHDTV $1,000, Anker Smartphone Stand $8, Sabrent USB Hub $14.50, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Add a 75-inch 4K TV to your living room and be the envy of your friends: $1,000 (Reg. $1,300+)

Anker’s Multi-Angle Stand is a must-have in your backpack for $8 Prime shipped

Add easy to reach ports to your iMac Pro w/ this Sabrent USB 3.0 dock for $14.50 Prime shipped

Win your choice of Function101’s Bento Stack Apple accessory organizer [Giveaway]

Review: MagLock Sunglasses offer stellar comfort with unique function

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS:

Best Console Game Releases for February: Shadow of the Colossus, Secret of Mana, more

Use your tap-to-pay cards w/o taking them out of WaterField’s new Leather VIA Wallet

Mycroft Mark II is a privacy-oriented smart speaker w/ a 4-inch screen and more