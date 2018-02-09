Samsung’s Android Oreo rollout expands to three more countries, still no ETA for US

After kicking off its rollout yesterday, Samsung is now expanding the Android Oreo rollout to the Galaxy S8 in three more countries.

Following a beta program earlier this year, Samsung started Oreo’s rollout in Germany. Now, that same update with Samsung Experience 9.0 is heading out to S8/S8+ owners in India, Poland, and France.

As SamMobile points out, firmware version G950/G955-FXXU1CRAP is rolling out to both S8/S8+ models with the new OS version and skin version in tow in these regions. It certainly seems like Samsung is expanding this rollout quickly, so hopefully, it’ll land in other markets soon.

However, there’s still no word on when US customers can expect Oreo on their devices. Carriers will present a roadblock for many users, but hopefully, unlocked owners will get a quick and painless update in the coming weeks.

