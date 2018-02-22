ARCore 1.0 reportedly launching at MWC w/ Google targeting 100 million devices by March

Back in August, Google announced ARCore and later deemed it as the successor to its previous Tango augmented reality effort. The last developer preview was released in December, with the first consumer use of it on the Pixel and Pixel 2. A new rumor today suggests that Google is planning a big push for ARCore at MWC 2018.

The mobile phone trade show is kicking off next week and Variety suggests that Google will use it to “make a major push to bring augmented reality technology (AR) to Android.”

In line with its previous schedule and goals, ARCore could see a launch at the event, with Google hoping to make it available on 100 million devices. In turn, this would allow developers to submit AR apps to the Play Store en masse.

According to Variety’s sources, the company is planning to hit that availability stat in March by bringing ARCore to major Android phones.

One major push could involve the upcoming Galaxy S9 featuring ARCore. In October, Samsung adopted Google’s hardware-less AR solution for its devices and noted that it would be coming to existing devices, as well as future ones.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8 line and Galaxy Note 8 are some of the few non-Google Pixel devices to support the developer preview.

ARCore is already live for consumers of the Pixel and Pixel 2 through AR Stickers in the Google Camera app that allows users to overlay interactive figures that adapt to the surrounding environment.

