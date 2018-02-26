Download the official Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ wallpapers here [Gallery]

Before its launch, one of the Galaxy S9 wallpapers leaked. Now that Samsung’s latest flagship has been announced and people have gotten their hands on it, we have the entire collection of wallpapers from the Galaxy S9 and S9+ for you to download and use on your smartphone…

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S9 don’t even open until March 2, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying some of the upcoming phone’s exclusive artwork.

As you can see below, the wallpapers vary in style between colorful light gradients, a closeup shot of a dandelion, and even several that highlight the number “9.”

Below is just a sample of the wallpapers from the Galaxy S9. SamMobile has compiled all 19 high-resolution image files that can be downloaded here. The images offer a resolution of 2560×2560, so they should be large enough to work on your phone, tablet, and even computer.

