9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home $79, Samsung Gear 360 $130, UE Boom 2 Waterproof Speaker $100, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Google Home returns to $79 shipped, a $50 discount off the regular price
Record 4K VR-ready content with the Samsung Gear 360 for $130 shipped ($30 off)
The UE Boom 2 Waterproof Speaker drops to new Amazon low at $100 shipped (Reg. $130)
Dell’s 27-inch 4K Monitor hits new Amazon all-time low at $399 shipped (Reg. $500)
Save 20% sitewide at Monoprice on thousands of products, today only
Anker launches one of its biggest Amazon sales of 2018: USB-C, Alexa devices, Lightning cables, more
Behind the Screens: Justin Duino’s custom PC blogging & gaming workspace
Review: Lifeproof FRĒ for iPhone X – solid protection in a slim package
Hands-on: Nintendo Labo offers a comprehensive look into the future of DIY toys
MORE NEW DEALS:
Score savings on Apple Music, Spotify, Netflix, more with 10% back on iTunes cards at Target
Wirelessly power your iPhone X w/ this Qi Charger for $13 Prime shipped
- Linksys’ Velop Mesh Router 3-pack covers your home w/ 802.11ac Wi-Fi for $340 ($110 off)
- Get Belkin’s energy-monitoring Wemo Insight Smart Plug for $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Sony takes wraps off its Xperia Ear Duo truly wireless earbuds, now available for preorder
- Keep tabs on your keys and more w/ this 4-pack of Tile Item Finders for $75 (25% off)
- NETGEAR Arlo Pro Security System includes free cloud storage: $270 (Reg. $350)
- Bring HomeKit control to your lights w/ the Philips Hue A19 Starter Kit for $50 ($20 off)
- Control Denon’s 7.2-Ch. 4K AV Receiver w/ Alexa at a new Amazon low of $400 (33% off)
- JBL Everest 700 Wireless Headphones on sale for $90 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $200)
- Sony’s MDR-1A Premium Headphones fall to $150 shipped (Reg. $300)
- APC Surge Protectors: 6-Outlet $6 or 7-Outlet $7 + free shipping
- AT&T offers free DirecTV Now, internet, and BOGO iPhone X in select cities w/ new plans
- Sony is offering $15 in FREE credit w/ purchases of $100 or more on PSN right now
- Civilization VI complete game now 50% off on iPad: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: LEGO Star Wars, Magic Launcher Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dissidia Final Fantasy $30, Mario Odyssey $39, more
- PS4 1TB Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle + Destiny 2 & Titanfall 2 for $299 ($340+ value)
- The 770-piece LEGO Ideas Caterham Seven 620R drops to $56 shipped ($34 off), more
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 18 for Mac/PC hits $60 (Reg. $100), today only
- Secure your Internet for the next year with Private Internet Access VPN for $35
- Amazon has activewear clothes from $15 Prime shipped in today’s Gold Box
- Upgrade your kitchen w/ Cuisinart’s 8-piece Stainless Steel set for $100
- Download 5 Oscar-winning films via Microsoft for $25, get a $25 gift card
- Sperry One-Day Flash Sale offers majority of its boots for $60 + free shipping
- Rubbermaid Deluxe Tool Tower Garage Storage hits Amazon low at $20 Prime shipped
- IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day w/ a free short stack, today only
- Get free Guac or Queso at Chipotle when you download its new smartphone app
- Banana Republic cuts up to 40% off must-have styles to update your wardrobe
- Ray-Ban Sunglasses including Aviator, Wayfair & Clubmaster starting at $60
- Save $150 with tax in NY/NJ only on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro: $1,349 shipped
- Take $399 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 256GB in both colors
- Apple iPad mini 4 128GB now $300, latest 9.7-inch model from $270
- Latest iPad Pro models up to $150 off at B&H: 12.9-inch 256GB $829, more (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple’s new 27-inch iMac Pro w/ 5K display $500 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
- It’s back! Snag an Apple TV 4K 32GB w/ 3-mo. of DirecTV Now service: $105 shipped
- Nexomon action-RPG for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Fowlst action-arcade game for iOS gets first price drop: $1 (50% off)
- Infinity Dungeon VIP for iOS is now available for FREE on the App Store (Reg. $1)
NEW PRODUCTS:
MetroPCS offers a free iPhone SE when you switch & activate an unlimited LTE plan
Canon finally enters the beginner 4K camera scene w/ EOS M50
Colorware launches new NES-style Pro Controllers and Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch
- The Flyride personal watercraft puts you in the air, doing barrel rolls and more
- Ghostbusters looking to take on Pokémon Go w/ new AR title for iOS/Android
- Focus Project Y is an eBike after a cyclist’s own heart w/ traditional design & lightweight frame
- Amazon slated to open six more autonomous Go grocery stores in 2018, report says
- Nike unveils Epic React Flyknit running shoes with ‘incredibly soft’ soles, order now
- Here’s Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new leather iPad Pro case, available now at 10% off
- New iRig Keys I/O plug-in enables hardware control over GarageBand and Logic Pro X
- Sonic and PAC-MAN team up for epic iOS/Android crossover, available now
- Amazon is expanding once again, new Plants Store open with deals from $9
- Rocket League delivers the Batmobile and other DC characters in latest DLC
- Clarks Originals x Marvel release a limited-edition Black Panther sneaker
- At only $20 WyzeCam V2 is the most affordable smart security solution out there
- LEGO assembles awesome new kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, more at Toy Fair New York
- If you like escape rooms, here’s one in a box you can play at home for $30
- GOOLOO turns to crowdfunding for its most powerful car jump starter yet
- Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia
- You have to see the new Star Wars interactive co-pilot Chewie toy from Hasbro
- NBA teams up with Away Luggage for a carry-on that moves with you
- LEGO takes home three of the highest awards at Toy Fair 2018
- Here are the amazing Air Jordan III limited edition Xbox One X bundles
- Amazon’s new $10 & under section has tons of cool items with free shipping
- LEGO unveils 6 new Avengers: Infinity War sets ahead of New York Toy Fair
- Hasbro debuts first Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures w/ Han, Lando, more
- Give these five new subscription boxes a try that are all under $30
- The 3Doodler is coming to Toy Fair 2018 with all new sets and projects for kids