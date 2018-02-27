9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home $79, Samsung Gear 360 $130, UE Boom 2 Waterproof Speaker $100, more

- Feb. 27th 2018 10:02 am PT

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Google Home returns to $79 shipped, a $50 discount off the regular price

Record 4K VR-ready content with the Samsung Gear 360 for $130 shipped ($30 off)

The UE Boom 2 Waterproof Speaker drops to new Amazon low at $100 shipped (Reg. $130)

Dell’s 27-inch 4K Monitor hits new Amazon all-time low at $399 shipped (Reg. $500)

Save 20% sitewide at Monoprice on thousands of products, today only

Anker launches one of its biggest Amazon sales of 2018: USB-C, Alexa devices, Lightning cables, more

Behind the Screens: Justin Duino’s custom PC blogging & gaming workspace

Review: Lifeproof FRĒ for iPhone X – solid protection in a slim package

Hands-on: Nintendo Labo offers a comprehensive look into the future of DIY toys

MORE NEW DEALS:

Score savings on Apple Music, Spotify, Netflix, more with 10% back on iTunes cards at Target

Wirelessly power your iPhone X w/ this Qi Charger for $13 Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS:

MetroPCS offers a free iPhone SE when you switch & activate an unlimited LTE plan

Canon finally enters the beginner 4K camera scene w/ EOS M50

Colorware launches new NES-style Pro Controllers and Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch

