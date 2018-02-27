Snapdragon 700-series processors bridge the gap w/ improved camera and AI features for lower-cost phones

Qualcomm has long offered a few different tiers for its various processors, with high-end devices packing the Snapdragon 800-series, and mid-range and low-end devices offering the 600-series or 400-series. Now, though, Qualcomm is announcing plans to bridge the gap a bit with a new 700-series.

Details at this time are fairly minimal, but at MWC this week Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon 700-series of processors. Sitting between the 800 and 600-series of chipsets, the company says we can expect it to offer some of the features of the 800-series, but at a more affordable price point.

The Snapdragon 700 Mobile Platform Series will bring premium tier technologies and features into more affordable devices, something our global OEM customers and consumers are demanding. From our cutting-edge Qualcomm AI Engine to superior camera, device performance and power, the Snapdragon 700 Series is optimized to support the experiences consumers have come to expect from the most advanced mobile devices at a lower price point.

The most notable things here include Spectra image processing, as well as the 800’s AI Engine. Qualcomm has also said that features like Bluetooth 5.0, Quick Charge 4.0, and other recent features could be a part of these new chipsets as well. Better yet, the company says that a boost in power-efficiency as much as 30% could come with these new chipsets versus the current Snapdragon 660.

It’s very likely that it will be at least a few months before we start seeing new devices announced with these processors, but for obvious reasons, we’re excited to see it arrive. Qualcomm says that samples should ship to customers during the first half of this year.

