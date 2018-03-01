‘Google Time Zone Data’ app posted to the Play Store for Pixel, Nexus devices

Following Google’s release of updated Pixel Visual Core algorithms earlier this week, a new service app has been uploaded to the Play Store today. “Google Time Zone Data” which does as the name implies and is specifically for Pixel and Nexus devices.

Nintendo Switch

According to the Play Store description, the “Time Zone Data app ensures that supported Pixel and Nexus devices have the latest available data when there are changes to world time zones.”

The app is already installed on several Pixel devices I’ve checked with the exact same version number (major=001,minor=001,rules=2017b,revision=1,respin=2) as on the Play Store.

Google likely published the listing ahead of time for future updates, or for the benefit of older devices. Release notes for this version are vague and just mention “The latest time zone data.”

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: