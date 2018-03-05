XtremeSkins for Pixelbook Review: Giving Google’s laptop a Pixel 2 XL makeover

Skins are an easy way to add a bit of flare to your devices, and that’s especially handy when you can’t get the color you want on your device. With Google’s Pixelbook, the company only sells it in one style. Thanks to XtremeSkins, though, I was able to get my Pixelbook to match the look of my Pixel 2 XL…

The best gifts for Android users

By default, the Pixelbook is absolutely one of the best looking laptops on the market. The silver aluminum and glass pane accent each other beautifully, but since picking up a Pixel 2 XL in the “Panda” look, I wanted to give the same look to my Pixelbook.

Earlier this year, XtremeSkins gave me a chance to try out a set of their skins for the Pixelbook. The UK-based company sells a variety of skins for the Pixelbook with many different designs as well. I decided to go with something simple, though, with a matte white primary skin with glossy black accents. Sound familiar?

The application process with XtremeSkins isn’t all that different from what you’d find with any other skin. Simply clean off the device with the included wipes and cloths, and then slowly apply the pieces of the skin. I applied the back, glass panel, logo accent, and bottom pieces all in about 10 minutes or so, and it was very easy.

As for the quality of the skins themselves, they’re pretty solid. Over the couple of months I was using the skin, it picked up minor stains and scratches, and looked practically brand new. However, as I passed the machine along to another team member here at 9to5, it did get damaged relatively easily while in transit.

Why should you buy one of these skins? While XtremeSkins isn’t the only option on the market, as dbrand recently threw their robots into the ring, you’re getting quality skins here with some big advantages. For one, XtremeSkins have the option of covering the sides of the machine, as well as offering a few more designs and options.

Head over to XtremeSkins website to customize your skin.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: