Google Drive’s file system gets a revamp w/ AI smarts for organizing shared files

Google Drive is a powerful tool for online storage, but its true power comes from its collaborative abilities. Sharing on Drive is easy, and with a new update, Google is making it easier to find shared content in your file system.

As detailed in a blog post this week, Google is giving Drive’s file system a slight revamp that enables a new interface that helps with locating shared files. The “shared with me” section currently has filters to organize it, but Google is now setting it up to use artificial intelligence to predict what you want for before you look for it, all to speed up the search.

The new interface will use artificial intelligence to predict the people and files that you’re most likely to search for and make them more visible. We hope that this will help you find the files you’re looking for more quickly. The predictions will improve as the system learns how it’s used. We’re also working on more features which will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to make it easier to find files and collaborate more efficiently in Drive. Look out for more over the next few months.

Google says this functionality will roll out within the next couple of weeks. When all is said and done, it will be available for all Google Drive users.

