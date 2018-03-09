LG V30 on Verizon Wireless picks up its Android Oreo update

Android Oreo’s expansion has been kind of pathetic. Well over 100 days after its public release on the Pixel, most OEMs still haven’t updated their devices. LG started an Oreo rollout for the V30 a few weeks ago, and today that expands to the US with an update for Verizon customers.

In what is the first Android Oreo update we’ve heard of for the V30 here in the States, customers who picked up the phone through Verizon Wireless can today download Android Oreo. This update doesn’t change too much visually from LG’s Nougat UI, but it includes all of Google’s improvements such as picture-in-picture, improved notifications, and more.

The update, unfortunately, doesn’t bring the V30 up to Android 8.1, but rather sticks at 8.0 with the February 1st security patch in tow. It’s a pretty large update, as Droid-Life points out, at 1.7GB, so you’ll want to be on WiFi when you attempt to download it. If you’re curious, the build number is VS99620a.

Now that LG has started to rollout Oreo in the States, it’s only a matter of time before customers from other carriers and those who bought the phone unlocked see the update.

