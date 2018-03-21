The first Wear OS watch is Hublot’s luxury Big Bang Referee for the 2018 World Cup

Following Google’s rebrand of Android Wear last week, the first Watch OS devices are getting announced at the Baselworld convention. This first honor goes to luxury maker Hublot with the limited edition Big Bang Referee aimed at the 2018 World Cup. With a limited production run, this watch will also be used by soccer referees during matches.

Hublot — a Swiss luxury watchmaker whose parent company LVMH also owns Tag Heuer — is the official timekeeper of the 2018 World Cup. As such, the Big Bang Referee is heavily tying into the soccer tournament with a number of features, namely notifications and stats for matches.

This smartwatch will alert wearers 15 minutes before every game, as well as send notifications on yellow and red cards, player changes, and of course goals. Meanwhile, custom watchfaces will also show those statistics, as well as the match time.

Meanwhile, the Big Bang Referee is powered by a dual-core Intel Atom Z34XX processor running at 1.6Ghz with 512MB of RAM. It’s 400 x 400 AMOLED display has a 35.4 mm diameter for 287 PPI.

The case itself has a diameter of 49 mm and is 13.9 mm thick with a primarily titanium body coated in a satin-finish with exposed screws adding to the design. It’s 410 mAh battery is rated for one day of usage, with 50 meter water resistance and the usual accompaniment of sensors like GPS.

Only 2,018 units of this watch are being manufactured, while the device will also be used by FIFA referees throughout the competition. Specifically, the watch will connect to goal-line technology that is designed to determine whether a ball has crossed the score line.

Those interested can purchase the Big Bang Referee starting May 1st at Hublot retail stores.

