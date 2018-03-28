Google Pay promotion offers up to $100 credit for referring friends

Google’s mobile payments option, Google Pay, has been around for quite a while under other names, but most people still have no idea what it is. To help raise awareness, Google is currently offering a promotion that gives users credits for referring their friends.

First spotted by Android Police, a new card is appearing for users in Google Pay that allows them to “refer” their friends to the service. Once that person has tried out the service and made an actual purchase, you’ll both get $10 Google Play gift cards, up to $100.

The process is pretty simple, as you’ll just need to go into the Google Pay app on your smartphone, and look for the card on the main feed which talks about inviting a friend. From there, you’ll be presented with a share option and your referral code (mine is GALRBPVV).

You can refer people up to 10 times, getting a maximum of $100 worth of Google Play gift cards. Of course, the users you refer will be required to have never used Google Pay or Android Pay before. The Play credits only last for 28 days as well.

The promotion is live now and runs through May 14th in select countries including the United States, UK, Canada, Austrailia, Poland, and Russia, and you’ll need to be 18 or older to participate.

