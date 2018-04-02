Google extends ‘Preferred Care’ for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL by 6 months, 30 months total

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL already come with 2-year warranties, which is excellent, but accidents still happen. That’s why Google also offers an optional “Preferred Care” program, and now that program is finally reaping the benefits of that extended warranty.

If you’ll recall, when the Pixel 2 family launched the phones were plagued by a lot of issues, specifically in the case of the larger phone. As a response, Google gave everyone that extended 2-year warranty, which is great to see. However, it presented a question to Pixel owners who had purchased the coverage.

Originally, that plan was set to last 24 months, keeping the phone covered for a full year after the original warranty ran out. Now that the phones have 24-month warranties, though, Preferred Care didn’t seem as attractive.

As pointed out by Android Police, Google has finally updated this program to cover devices for 30 months in total, a 6-month extension from what we saw originally.

That’s not a whole lot of extra time, but it gives Pixel owners peace of mind that, in the case their device has problems down the road, or if an accident occurs, they’ll be covered once that standard warranty drops out.

