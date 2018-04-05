The first Chromebook with a 4K display is in development as ‘Atlas’

Chromebooks range in specifications wildly, but there haven’t been many high-end options. The Chromebook Pixel and Pixelbook are as top-tier as you’ll find, but there’s still a lot in the Windows ecosystem we’ve never seen arrive in a Chromebook. Now, it seems a Chromebook with a 4K display is incoming…

First spotted by XDA-Developers, a recent commit hints that a Chromebook codenamed “Atlas” will be the first model to arrive with a 4K UHD display. Specifically, the device’s panel would be a 3840×2160 resolution, right up there with many other high-end laptops today.

Right now, this is basically all we know about “Atlas,” but ChromeUnboxed had a bit more information when it first unearthed the codename a few weeks ago. A different commit hinted that this machine will be a high-end “clone” of the Pixelbook. Essentially, this means we’re getting another top-tier Chromebook that isn’t necessarily coming from Google directly.

The Pixelbook is currently the best you can get in the world of Chrome OS, and even it lacks a 4K display. So, needless to say, “Atlas” is shaping up to be a very premium, very pricey machine…

