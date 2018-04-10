Totallee’s super thin, branding-free cases now available for Pixel, S9/S9+ & other Android devices

If you are looking for a super thin case to protect your Galaxy or Pixel phone, totallee might just have the perfect case for you. They offer awesome minimalistic cases that will protect your phone from everyday bumps and scratches, without adding extra bulk. Each case is designed to highlight the phone it protects and remain as invisible as possible. The super-slim cases are branding-free and only 0.02” thin and 0.1 oz light. To put that in perspective, that is about the thickness of 5 pieces of paper and the weight of two paper clips. Don’t let the thin, lightweight nature fool you. Totallee’s thin cases are made from durable polypropylene, which is sturdy enough to protect your phone on its everyday adventures, and provide extra grip, while keeping your phone bulk-free. You can pick up one of their cases for only $25, and it comes with a 2-year warranty.

Check out the collection below:

Thin Pixel Cases

The new totallee Pixel collection offers cases for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The cases feature a raised lip around the fingerprint sensor, so you can easily locate it. The Pixel cases come in four different color options: grey, frosted clear, and really blue, which are semi-transparent, and solid black, which, as its name suggests, is solid black and not see-through at all.

Thin Galaxy Cases

If you own the black Samsung Galaxy you can keep that sleek look with totallee’s solid black case. Totallee also offers Galaxy cases in frosted clear, grey, jet black and jet white. You can protect your new S9 or S9 Plus from day one with a totallee case, that comes with a raised bezel around the camera for added security. Totallee offers Galaxy cases for the Note8, S8/S8 Plus, and the new S9/S9 Plus.

If you are looking to add protection to your Pixel or Galaxy phone while still retaining its form factor and minimalistic design, give totallee a try. In addition to being super thin their cases add a bit of extra grip that helps you hold on to your phone better. Every case comes with a 2-year warranty, something you won’t often find on a case this affordable. Check out their full collection of thin phone cases here.