9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Pixel 2 (refurb) $500, SanDisk 400GB microSDXC $180, YI 4K Action Cam $132, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Pick up a Google Pixel 2 in cert. refurb condition from $500, today only

SanDisk’s massive 400GB microSDXC card hits Amazon all-time low at $180

YI’s 4K Action Cam sports GoPro features at a fraction of the cost: $132 (Reg. $170)

TCL’s 43-inch 4K Roku Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI ports returns to all-time low at $255 (Reg. $300)

Expand your HomeKit setup with this add-on Logitech Pop smart switch for $30 ($10 off)

SanDisk’s massive 400GB microSDXC card hits Amazon all-time low at $180

Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon officially acquires Ring, drops Video Doorbell price to under $100

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

PlayStation 5 is reportedly in development, here’s everything we know so far

The best apparel for April showers including rain boots, water-resistant jackets, more

Iconic games like Star Wars Battlefront II, Portal 2, more arrive on Xbox One this month