Moshi’s new Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ cases & accessories, 20% off for 9to5Google readers

Moshi is debuting its series of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus cases (and also giving away an S9 to one lucky 9to5Google reader!).

The Vitros series is a revamp of Moshi’s fan favorite and best-selling case from the S8 generation. All accessories are updated specifically for the new device. The cases are available to order now and are guaranteed to fit Samsung’s new S9 and S9 Plus. But Moshi makes more than just cases, it also designs and manufactures a lineup of USB-C chargers, car mounts, and other accessories for the device. With the promo code above, 9to5Google readers can get 20% off all month.

Vitros Clear Case for S9/S9+ & IonGlass Screen Protector

Moshi’s Vitros Clear Case for S9 is a sleek, clear case that puts emphasis on the minimalist approach while still maintaining the drop grade standard. Moshi uses a proprietary metal-vaporization process for its shock-absorbing frame and a high-gloss finish. More than just a pretty face, Vitros safeguards your S9 from drops and scratches without having to alter the appearance of the device. The case has been tested to resist abrasion, heat, and bending, and it’s backed by a limited lifetime warranty. The case features a raised bezel to protect your display when laid flat, and all buttons, cameras, and ports are easily accessible. Vitros for Galaxy S9 is available in Titanium Gray and Jet Silver.

For 360-degree protection, Moshi’s IonGlass is atomically-strengthened glass armour for your Galaxy S9 or S9+. Moshi notes that it’s proprietary process even exhibits hardness exceeding that of steel. IonGlass is pretty much impossible to scratch, which is even more impressive given that it’s around 40% thinner than generic glass screen protectors. Unlike those generic screen protectors cut from flat sheets, IonGlass is also precision-molded to fit the S9’s curved screen like a glove, providing complete edge-to-edge coverage. And an oleophobic coating makes it very effortless to wipe away fingerprints.

The ultimate car charging kit: Car Vent Mount, USB-C Car Charger, & 6ft Integra USB-C Charge Cable

For S9 in the car, Moshi’s USB-C Car Charger was the first product available on the market to support USB-C PD 3.0 so you can also charge a laptop at up to 30W while you drive. The Car Vent Mount keeps your viewing area clear (unlike most mounts that need to be attached via suction cups which could be a bit dangerous). The braided 6-foot Integra Charge cable is long enough power up friends or Uber passengers in the back seat, and features a Kevlar spine for durability.

Stylish charging on the go: Ionslim 10K USB-C Charge Cable & Tego Backpack

If you’re looking for a great and truly secure laptop backpack option that doesn’t compromise on style, check out Moshi’s stylish anti-theft Tego backpack . In addition to safety, it features a pass-through USB port giving you access to an optional portable battery, like the IonSlim 10K. Moshi’s IonSlim 10K USB-C portable battery , a 10,000mAh battery pack with a fast-charging USB-A port up to 12W and a USB-C PD port up to 30W, which means it can even give your MacBook Pro an emergency boost in addition to charging up your mobile devices on-the-go.