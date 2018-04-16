Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium delivers a 4K HDR display w/ the company’s first dual-cameras

It’s barely been a full month since the debut of the Sony Xperia XZ2 family, and the phones are finally about to go up for sale in the United States. Today, though, Sony is unveiling a brand new variant of those devices with the Xperia XZ2 Premium…

With the standard Xperia XZ2, you get a pretty compelling smartphone package. That includes a classy glass design, powerful spec package headlined by the Snapdragon 845 processor, and a 5.7-inch display. That display, though, is a little light when it comes to resolution, only bringing 1080p to the table.

For those looking for a sharper display alongside some other perks, the Xperia XZ2 Premium is the phone for you. This device offers a similarly sized 5.8-inch display, but this time at UHD resolution, with HDR in tow like its counterparts. Sony says that this display is also 30% brighter than the one on the XZ2.

Xperia XZ2 Premium has the ultimate display for a premium viewing experience with a huge spec consisting of 5.8” 4K HDR that’s 11% larger and 30% brighter than our previous 4K HDR display, so you can immerse yourself in your favourite movies and content in crystal-clear detail and eye-popping colour.

Another notable change on this device comes under the hood, with 6GB of RAM alongside the Snapdragon 845. Like the standard XZ2, though, there’s Android Oreo on board with features such as Qi charging, water resistance, and the “Dynamic Vibration System” on board. There’s also no headphone jack.

Arguably, the most important thing to arrive on this phone, though, is Sony’s first dual-camera setup. The system is comprised of a primary 19MP sensor just like the XZ2, but with a 12MP monochrome sensor to back it up and improve low-light.

The “Motion Eye” system hits records for ISO, and still gets that excellent 960fps recording mode. Of course, there are also special bokeh-enhancing modes as well.

Detail from both sensors is then processed by the AUBE™ fusion image signal processor in real time, enabling video recording with the highest ISO12800 sensitivity ever in a smartphone as well as ultra sensitive ISO51200 for photos. Its ultra sensitivity with clean, noise-less images was previously only possible in interchangeable lens cameras – with this new addition to the flagship family Xperia brings this advanced technology to the palm of your hand.

Sony will launch the Xperia XZ2 Premium globally this summer, but no specific release date or pricing details have been announced just yet…

