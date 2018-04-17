Casio unveils a slightly cheaper addition to its Wear OS-based Pro Trek lineup

Casio has long been on the Android Wear (and lately, Wear OS) train, and now the company is doubling down with the release of yet another Pro Trek smartwatch. This one, called the WSD-F20A (good luck remembering that name), brings the slew of unique Pro Trek features at a lower price point.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
For one, it’s obviously a Wear OS watch — indeed, the first watch from Casio since Google’s rebranding of its smartwatch OS. That means it will have all the functionality of a smartwatch you’re familiar with. Interact with notifications, use a variety of apps, invoke the Assistant, and more.
But Casio is different from most Wear OS vendors in that they actually add substantial features in both hardware and software. The watch can use low-power GPS and maps when offline, has water resistance up to 50 meters, and packs a few key sensors for outdoors adventuring: a digital compass, an altimeter, and a barometer.
All of this comes in a package with military grade 810G durability and, obviously, a rugged design fit for treks along the Appalachian Trail. This one comes in “Indigo Blue,” however, which should be more broadly appealing than the striking orange color of its predecessor.
The most popular current Pro Trek watch, the WSD-F20RG goes for $500 on Amazon. This new one is hoping the catch the eye of more consumers with a slightly lower $399 MSRP. You’ll presumably be able to buy it at all the main retailers: Best Buy, Amazon, ShopCasio, and more.
9to5Google’s Take
This is a device for a very specific kind of person. It’s the person that is going on lots of outdoors excursions and is compelled by this device’s extensive feature set, is okay with the shortcomings of Android Wear, and has an extra $400 to spend. Statistically speaking, that’s probably not you, but I’m sure those people exist.
Let us know in the comments what you think of this new watch.
Casio Unveils New PRO TREK Smart Watch
DOVER, N.J., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — With warmer weather on the horizon, Casio is proud to announce the latest addition to its PRO TREK series of outdoor watches, the WSD-F20A. Available in the U.S. this May, the WSD-F20A offers the hallmark features outdoor enthusiasts have come to know and at a lower, more affordable price point.
Powered by the Wear OS by Google operating system, users can tap into low-power GPS and full color maps with navigation even when the watch is offline. Maps downloaded ahead of time can be accessed on the watch to guide users on their adventures. The WSD-F20A supports a wide range of outdoor and water activities and can be used in areas without cellular service, freeing up users to fully enjoy their adventures. Casio also signed on nine major app companies to provide popular outdoors and sports apps with a global reach. These apps are showcased in the “Featured Apps” list on the device for users to download and include ViewRanger, Hole19, Fishbrain, and more.
Designed with indigo accents, a soft black urethane band and buckle, button guards, a protective bezel, and three large side buttons, the WSD-F20A offers an enhanced design and operability, making it an essential piece of everyday gear. The WSD-F20A is also outfitted with the following:
- Water resistance up to 50 meters
- Military Standard 810G Durability
- Casio MOMENT SETTER+ App
- Digital Compass
- Altimeter
- Barometer
- Activity Tracker
- Dual Layer LCD
- Microphone
The PRO TREK WSD-F20A Smart Outdoor Watch will be available in May for $399.00 (MSRP) at select retailers nationwide and online at ShopCasio.com. For more information on Casio’s PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit http://wsd.casio.com/.
About PRO TREK Smart Casio’s PRO TREK Smart line of watches is geared for outdoor enthusiasts. Powered by Wear OS by Google, these timepieces are equipped with a variety of features ideal for outdoor adventures including GPS, Location Memory, Moment Setter, and more. These timepieces also boast Casio’s Triple Sensor technology, in addition to a dual-layer LCD and water resistance. Casio’s PRO TREK Smart line offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio’s PRO TREK Smart line of timepieces, please visit: http://wsd.casio.com/us/en/
About Casio America, Inc. Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of “creativity and contribution” through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home
SOURCE Casio America, Inc.
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: