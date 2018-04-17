Casio unveils a slightly cheaper addition to its Wear OS-based Pro Trek lineup

Casio has long been on the Android Wear (and lately, Wear OS) train, and now the company is doubling down with the release of yet another Pro Trek smartwatch. This one, called the WSD-F20A (good luck remembering that name), brings the slew of unique Pro Trek features at a lower price point.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

For one, it’s obviously a Wear OS watch — indeed, the first watch from Casio since Google’s rebranding of its smartwatch OS. That means it will have all the functionality of a smartwatch you’re familiar with. Interact with notifications, use a variety of apps, invoke the Assistant, and more.

But Casio is different from most Wear OS vendors in that they actually add substantial features in both hardware and software. The watch can use low-power GPS and maps when offline, has water resistance up to 50 meters, and packs a few key sensors for outdoors adventuring: a digital compass, an altimeter, and a barometer.

All of this comes in a package with military grade 810G durability and, obviously, a rugged design fit for treks along the Appalachian Trail. This one comes in “Indigo Blue,” however, which should be more broadly appealing than the striking orange color of its predecessor.

The most popular current Pro Trek watch, the WSD-F20RG goes for $500 on Amazon. This new one is hoping the catch the eye of more consumers with a slightly lower $399 MSRP. You’ll presumably be able to buy it at all the main retailers: Best Buy, Amazon, ShopCasio, and more.

9to5Google’s Take

This is a device for a very specific kind of person. It’s the person that is going on lots of outdoors excursions and is compelled by this device’s extensive feature set, is okay with the shortcomings of Android Wear, and has an extra $400 to spend. Statistically speaking, that’s probably not you, but I’m sure those people exist.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this new watch.