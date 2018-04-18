YouTube TV adds first digital-only networks to lineup w/ Cheddar’s news and finance channels

YouTube TV has seen a lot of expansion in the past few months, and today, it’s picking up something new – its first digital-only networks.

Since launch, YouTube TV has focused on delivering content from traditional cable networks, and it currently carries about 50 of them. Now, as first spotted by Variety, Google is adding channels from Cheddar to its service.

Starting today, YouTube TV subscribers have access to content from Cheddar. This includes the financial news channel that kicked off the startup, as well as the new general news channel, Cheddar Big News. In a quote, YouTube TV’s director of product called Cheddar a “strong fit” for the platform.

Cheddar’s emphasis on tech and media news coverage make it a strong fit for the millennial, tech-savvy audience that also loves YouTube TV.

With this deal, Cheddar will provide live feeds and on-demand content with YouTube TV, accessible to all subscribers. This arrives after Cheddar’s content also landed on other distribution platforms such as Sling TV and Twitch, as well as Twitter, Spotify, Amazon, Facebook, Comcast X1, and more.

