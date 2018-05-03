With 1.8B monthly logged-in viewers, YouTube announces more Red shows, preferred ads for music

YouTube has been under fire as of late for running ads alongside videos that many would classify as untasteful. Fortunately for the company, that doesn’t appear to have scared off many views as YouTube is now seeing 1.8 billion logged-in users every month.

Speaking at YouTube’s Brandcast event meant to “[unveil] the latest content trends and new ways for advertisers to connect with their most attentive audience,” the company’s CEO Susan Wojcicki announced the new figure. Previously, YouTube had announced 1.5 billion monthly logged-in viewers back in 2017.

While this number is impressive on its own, it doesn’t account for the number of users streaming videos without an account. Unfortunately, that number has not been provided at this time.

During her presentation, Wojcicki also noted several other noteworthy accomplishments seen on the site. These included the “Despacito” music video reaching over 5 billion views and Beyoncé’s livestream from Coachella reaching over 41 million viewers.

Going forward, the company says it plans to “double down” on original YouTube Red content. Some of the new shows include Will Smith: The Jump Off, Priyanka Chopra: If I could Tell You Just One Thing, Jack Whitehall: Training Days, Best Shot, and many more. Additionally, YouTube will be bringing back an Untitled Demi Lovato Project, The Super Slow Show Season 2, and Kevin Hart: What the Fit Season 2.

Descriptions for each of these shows can be read here.

Additionally, YouTube will also be opening its Google Preferred advertisement system up to music videos found on the platform. Starting today, music from Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Vevo, and Warner Music Group will have Google Preferred ads play alongside eligible channels and videos.

Lastly, Wojcicki confirmed that YouTube is hiring 10,000 moderators for the platform as well as had the following to say when asked about the string of inappropriate videos:

This is the impact of an open platform: it brings the world together in ways that were just not possible before. But we’ve also seen that with openness comes challenges, as some have tried to take advantage of our services. It is incredibly important to me and to everyone at YouTube that we grow responsibly.

Via The Verge

