Android P DP2: Redesigned recent apps menu ditches ‘Clear All,’ adds new app icon animation and text selection

With the second Developer Preview of Android P, Google introduced a new horizontal recent apps menu that flows better with the gesture navigation controls. But with this, Google has removed the Clear All button and added several handy features.

First off, if you’re someone who likes to close all of your previously opened apps, you’ll have to do it manually from now on. As you can see, after swiping all of the way to the left, there’s no “Clear All” button.

As most users know, there is no real reason to swipe away every app. Android has tools built-in that manage background applications and kill processes when they aren’t in use. For this reason, there wasn’t much reason for Google to keep the button around.

From now on, you’ll have to swipe up on each item to completely close everything.

Next is a useful trick when you need to grab a bit of text from a recently opened app. As you can see from the screenshot below, whenever there’s any exposed text, you can long-press and highlight it. And just like anywhere else within Android, you can use the selection tools to expand or compress the selection.

Additionally, you can then either search, copy, or share the text selection.

Lastly, you’ll notice that the recents screen for each app also has its icon at the top of the card. If you tap on this, you will expose a quick info card that you usually see when you long-press on the app icon elsewhere.

This is also the new way to use apps in split screen as you can see from the screenshot below.

