Google Assistant gets refreshed smartphone UI, integrates Google Now-esque features

Google Assistant first debuted on the company’s Pixel smartphones back in 2016, and today at Google I/O, the company is giving it a visual refresh, as well as integrating some long-missed features.

Shown off on stage at Google I/O, Assistant is getting a new UI which uses the full screen to give you feedback for your results. One example would be for searching for a celebrity, which results in a UI like you can see above. Alternatively, asking to change the temperature of your smart thermostat gives you an interactive slider which makes it easy to adjust the temperature on-screen instead of using another voice command.

Along with that, Google is bringing back some of Google Now’s features in the Assistant, with a new UI that is available beneath the standard Assistant function.

