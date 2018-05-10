Google launches ‘Material Gallery’ on Android, iOS, web as a collaborative tool for designers

Google I/O saw a ton of big announcements, but one of the ones we were most excited to check out was Google’s updates to Material Design. Now, the company has given us more information, and also launched a new application for designers called “Material Gallery.”

Material.io has been a resource for designers using Google’s Material Design for quite some time, and now Google is launching “Gallery” as a way for designers to collaborate and get feedback on their work.

Gallery.io is the web version of this tool, with the “Material Gallery” app extending the functionality to Android and iOS. Material Gallery allows designers to collaborate on their work with team members, as well as get feedback from other designers. Users can review, share, and leave feedback straight from their phones, and of course do the same thing from the web.

Material Gallery is a collaborative tool for uploading design work, getting feedback, and tracking revisions – quickly and efficiently. Optimized for Material, Gallery generates redlines and connects to developer resources for implementing Material Components.

This tool is completely free regardless of where you’re using it, and for designers, it looks like a fantastic tool for building apps with Google’s latest guidelines.

