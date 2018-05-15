OnePlus 5/5T beta update delivers May security patch, group MMS support, bug fixes

Updates as a whole in the Android space have been in a bad spot for a long time, but one company that’s done a decent job has been OnePlus. Today, the company has launched new beta updates for last year’s OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

Detailed on the OnePlus Forum, the OnePlus 5 is picking up Oxygen OS Open Beta 10, while the OnePlus 5T is picking up Open Beta 8. Despite being different version numbers, the update is the same for both phones.

After installing this update, you’ll firstly get May’s set of Android security patches. While we are about halfway through the month, it’s great to see OnePlus pushing out this patch in a fairly timely manner.

Another notable addition to this update is support for group MMS messages in the default messaging app, Android Messages. OnePlus’ devices have oddly had trouble with this functionality for a while, so it’s good to see it being fixed.

Finally, this update delivers the typical bug fixes and app-specific updates you’d expect in a beta update. The full changelog follows below, and you can download the update on OnePlus’ site for either device.

Release notes System Updated Android security patch to May Launcher Added Toolbox Card in shelf

Added Hidden Space in app drawer

Added support for editing dynamic icons(weather,clock and calendar) OnePlus Switch Optimized user interface for backup & restore

Optimized logic for time remaining

General bug fixes and stability improvements Messages Added Group MMS

