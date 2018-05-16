You can now return gifts back to the Google Store

In most cases, when you receive a gift that you don’t like or don’t need, you can just take it back to whichever store it was bought from. But until now, if someone bought you something from the Google Store, you couldn’t return the gift yourself to get something else.

Located in the bottom footer section of the Google Store’s website, you will now find a button labeled “Gift Returns.” Once clicked, you will need to verify which Google account you will want to use for the transaction.

The next step is the most difficult one as it requires you asking the person who purchased the gift for the item’s order number and their shipping zip code. Doing this will likely tip off the purchaser that you’re returning their gift.

Lastly, you’ll have to confirm which item you wish to return and then mail it back to Google. Once it has been received, your account will be credited with however much was spent to purchase the product. You can then use this credit to buy something else from the Google Store.

