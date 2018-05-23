YouTube is experimenting with a ‘personalized order’ of user’s subscription feed

Putting aside all of the controversy surrounding YouTube and its “adpocalypse,” one issue users have been experiencing is not finding new uploads in their subscription box. According to YouTube’s Twitter account, the platform is currently experimenting with new ways to show new content in the sub feed.

Yesterday, a user on Twitter tweeted at the video platform demanding to know why their subscription feed was no longer in chronological order (seen below). YouTube promptly responded by saying that they have several experiments in place, including one that orders new videos in a “personalized order.”

What this most likely means is that based off a user’s browsing patterns, YouTube will use an algorithm to bring the video it thinks they want to watch up to the top.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen platforms change the order of the content delivered to users. Both Facebook and Instagram received massive backlash when they decided to change things up and “smartly” show posts. We’ll have to wait and see if YouTube moves forward with this decision.

As you can imagine, people aren’t happy with this move. If you look at the responses to the below tweet, people are basically yelling at YouTube to stop and reverse this type of personalization.

In my opinion, YouTube has other pages to deliver content to users such as the homepage and the trending page. If the platform believes it can smartly show content that users might want to watch, it should be displayed on one of those pages, not somewhere they expect to find the latest from the creators they follow.

What do you think about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

Just to clarify. We are currently experimenting with how to show content in the subs feed. We find that some viewers are able to more easily find the videos they want to watch when we order the subs feed in a personalized order vs always showing most recent video first. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 23, 2018

