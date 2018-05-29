Exynos-running Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ in select regions gain a built-in call recorder

With the latest security update that just rolled out to Galaxy S9 and S9+ users, Samsung included a new call recorder feature that’s baked directly into the phone’s default phone app. Don’t get too excited if you’re in the US, though, because it’s only available for handsets powered by the Exynos CPU that are sold in select foreign countries.

A user on Reddit was the first to notice this update. As XDA-Developers notes, the new feature is arriving with the G960FXXU1BRE5 and G965FXXU1BRE3 updates in Russia, Switzerland, Spain, Romania, Netherlands, and the UK.

As you can see from the screenshot below provided by the same Reddit user, the record button shows up alongside the rest of the in-call options. When you initiate the feature, you will also see a recording notification at the top of your screen next to the current call time.

Unfortunately, because of different state laws, we will most likely never see this in the US. Depending on where you are located, your state might only require that one party consents to have the call recorded while others require all parties to be informed and approve. As it’s nearly impossible to only whitelist this type of functionality based on physical location, it’s unlikely for Samsung to enable this for everyone worldwide.

