Google Calendar now lets users send a note when changing event details

After giving Google Calendar a huge makeover last year, the company is updating the product with a handy new tool. Starting this week, Calendar users can send a note to others when changing the details of an event.

The best gifts for Android users

When setting up an event or meeting on Google Calendar, it’s common to send out invites to other users to get them on board with the event and add that to their calendars. However, if you need to change the details of that event for whatever reason, it can be difficult to make sure everyone is properly notified.

Starting this week, Google Calendar now gives users the option to send a note to update those you’ve invited to an event on changes to that event. Whenever you change a detail such as the time, or even delete an event on Calendar, a dialog box will appear that gives you the option to type out a brief message explaining the changes at hand.

Once you hit send, the changes are saved and those users receive an email notifying them of the change along with that message in tow.

This is definitely a simple change, but one that will undoubtedly come in handy for many. Google started rolling out this feature on Wednesday and it should be available to all users by the end of the week if it’s not already live.

There are many reasons why you’d need to make an edit to a meeting, and we’re now making it easier to communicate those changes. Going forward, when you change or delete an existing meeting, you’ll see a dialog box where you can enter a message for other guests of the meeting.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: