Samsung’s ‘ISOCELL Plus’ camera tech improves low-light and colors, likely destined for Note 9 or S10

Over the past couple of years especially, Samsung has gotten crazy good at camera technology. The Galaxy S9 family has been the pinnacle of the company’s efforts here, but with the Note 9 on the horizon, we’re expecting more upgrades. Now, Samsung is revealing its “ISOCELL Plus” camera tech.

Announced in a press release this week, Samsung’s latest camera technology is designed to improve the light sensitivity and color fidelity. For those of us who don’t speak camera, that means better low-light performance, sharpness, and color accuracy.

To do this, Samsung is changing how its standard ISOCELL tech works, which has been present in the company’s past several devices. ISOCELL currently uses a metal grid to separate the color filter and the photodiode to reduce “crosstalk,” or colors bleeding over. The results have spoken for themselves over the years, but Samsung notes that the process does lose some of the incoming light.

The use of metal here can absorb and reflect the incoming light going to the sensor. With any camera sensor, more incoming light results in a better photo, so Samsung has swapped the metal for a special material made by Fujifilm to improve the performance of this system. Samsung claims that, with ISOCELL Plus, the camera is up to 15% more sensitive to light.

Samsung is announcing this technology in the midst of MWC in Shanghai, so it’s on demo now at the event through the 29th. More than likely, Samsung intends to use ISOCELL Plus in either the coming Galaxy Note 9, or the Galaxy S10 next year, but that’s not confirmed just yet.