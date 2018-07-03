Google Cloud COO departing after less than a year amid ongoing Intel CEO search

To compete with Amazon and Microsoft, Google Cloud has launched AI-powered services, added new clients, and formed strategic partnerships. Another tactic involved is poaching executives and researchers from competitors. One of those recent high-profile hires is now leaving after less than a year.

Diane Bryant joining Google Cloud as Chief Operating Officer was announced in late November. She previously had a 32-year career at Intel, most recently leading the Data Center Group and held other positions like Chief Information Officer.

Most recently, Diane was head of Intel’s Data Center Group, which generated $17 billion in revenue in 2016. Over her five years as Group President, Diane expanded the business to additionally focus on pervasive cloud computing, network virtualization and the adoption of artificial intelligence solutions. Previously, Bryant was Intel’s Corporate Vice President and Chief Information Officer, where she was responsible for corporate-wide information technology solutions and services.

As COO at Cloud, Bryant’s “strategic acumen, technical knowledge and client focus” was tasked with accelerating the scale and reach of Google’s enterprise offerings. Her insight was particularly important as Google aims to convert companies onto cloud offerings.

Bryant’s departure (via Business Insider) is possibly due to Intel’s current CEO search after the sudden resignation of previous head Brian Krzanich last month. The chipmaker is reportedly considering former executives to fill the top job.

Bryant worked closely with Cloud CEO Diane Greene and the departure comes a few weeks away from Cloud Next 2018, a Google developer conference aimed at enterprise customers.

