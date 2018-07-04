OnePlus 5/5T adds Project Treble support with latest OxygenOS Open Beta update

Project Treble means a lot to the future of Android updates, but older devices don’t always support it. This week OnePlus is officially adding Treble support to the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T.

Last year’s OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are both spectacular devices with updates set to arrive for a while to come, but Treble makes updates significantly easier for OnePlus. Unfortunately, adding Treble support isn’t particularly easy for devices that didn’t launch with the functionality on board.

Now, after “several months of evaluation,” OnePlus has figured out a solution to bring Treble support to these two devices. This interestingly comes after the company had previously said it wouldn’t support Treble on older devices. The change arrives with the latest beta update for both devices, OxygenOS Open Beta 11.

Along with Treble support, this update also delivers a handful of changes. That includes improved accent color customization, “a brand new user interface,” and various improvements to the launcher and certain OnePlus apps. The full changelog is available below, with downloads available on OnePlus’ website.

System A brand new user interface

Supported accent color customization Feel free to customize any color you like with a color wheel Entry: Settings – Display – Customization

Supported Project Treble After several months of evaluation and hard work, we finally found a solution to make this possible, and we are very excited to share this good news with you.

Launcher Improved search tags in the app drawer

Added “New installs” category tag in the app drawer

Improved app list for hidden space and toolbox Phone Optimized logic for the contacts page Weather Brand new design with improved user experience

All forecasts integrated under a single interface leading to a fully immersive experience.

