Acer Chromebook Tab 10 now available at Amazon, Newegg, Connection, others

When we published our review of the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 earlier this month, it was only available to buy from one specific education and enterprise retailer. Now, it’s become more widely available, hitting online retailers such as Amazon, Newegg, and others.

You were pretty much out of luck last week if you wanted to buy the Chromebook Tab 10 at anywhere but CDW. Today, you’ll be able to find it at sites from which you might be more used to buying a tablet.

Current Amazon listings show prices around $360 without Prime, and you can also find it at Connection for $337.48, Insight for $353.99, and — easily the best deal — Newegg for its recommended $329.99.

The original retailer selling the device, CDW, is still offering it for the same $10 premium of $339.99. With this outlet and other similar education suppliers, though, buyers will be getting it as a discount with bulk orders — likely well below the $329.99 MSRP.

It’s worth remembering that while the device is now available at a handful of more consumer-friendly outlets, Acer still doesn’t exactly recommend this as a consumer device. That’s for good reason, as we noted in our review, as it still has a ways to go before being a polished user experience.

