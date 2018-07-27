9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 1TB USB-C SSD $270, iOttie Smartphone Car Mount $16, Tile Tracker 4-Pack $30, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save 20% on Samsung’s Portable 1TB T5 SSD w/ USB-C, now down to $270 shipped

Keep your smartphone at eye-level w/ iOttie’s One Touch CD Mount: $16.50 via Amazon

A four-pack of Tile Item Finders have never sold for less at Amazon: $30 (25% off)

Best Buy Black Friday in July event now live! Save on Apple, TVs, Smart Home, much more

Anker’s latest Amazon sale has its new 3-in-1 PowerLine cable, audio, more from $9

Review: LEGO’s 007 Aston Martin DB5 packs striking design and impressive functionality

Giveaway: Win an Anker Bluetooth audio and wireless charging bundle worth $130

MORE NEW DEALS:

Ring’s Floodlight Camera on sale in both colors for $200 shipped (Reg. $249)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Airstream intros more rugged Basecamp X designed for outdoor adventures

Nintendo’s new Labo Vehicle Kit puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, plane & submarine

Pirelli, the iconic tire brand, now makes a must-have Bluetooth speaker for any car enthusiast