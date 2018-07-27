9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung 1TB USB-C SSD $270, iOttie Smartphone Car Mount $16, Tile Tracker 4-Pack $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save 20% on Samsung’s Portable 1TB T5 SSD w/ USB-C, now down to $270 shipped
Keep your smartphone at eye-level w/ iOttie’s One Touch CD Mount: $16.50 via Amazon
A four-pack of Tile Item Finders have never sold for less at Amazon: $30 (25% off)
Best Buy Black Friday in July event now live! Save on Apple, TVs, Smart Home, much more
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has its new 3-in-1 PowerLine cable, audio, more from $9
Review: LEGO’s 007 Aston Martin DB5 packs striking design and impressive functionality
Giveaway: Win an Anker Bluetooth audio and wireless charging bundle worth $130
MORE NEW DEALS:
Ring’s Floodlight Camera on sale in both colors for $200 shipped (Reg. $249)
- iTunes Gift Cards 15% off in Best Buy’s July Black Friday event
- Score 4 HDMI inputs, 4K HDR, AirPlay, more w/ Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. Receiver: $229 (Reg. $400)
- Watch over your home w/ this two-pack of Canary 1080p Cameras at $212 (35% off)
- Amazon Tap Bluetooth Speaker w/ Alexa down to $50 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $130)
- Get 1-dozen Krispie Kreme Original Doughnuts for $1 w/ purchase of another dozen
- Anova’s $80 Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker connects to your iPhone (20% off)
- Grab some FREE Nintendo eShop credit w/ 10% off Gift Cards starting from $9
- Nintendo 3DS titles from under $4: Super Mario Bros. 3, Metroid, Punch-Out!!, more
- Joby GORILLAPOD 3K + Peak Design Camera Strap drop to $80 shipped (Reg. $110)
- ASICS Semi-Annual Sale offers deals from $11: running shoes, apparel, accessories & more
- Sennheiser’s PXC 550 ANC Bluetooth Headphones drop to $250, more from $125
- Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi 4-foot Lightning Cable three-pack $17, more
- Dyson’s V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum drops to $160 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Study at night w/ this LED dimmable desk lamp for just $24 Prime shipped
- This All-Clad Stainless Steel 3-Qt. Saute Pan w/ lid is up to $50 off today
- Vineyard Vines Summer Sale offers up to 50% off polo shirts, shorts, pants & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals:Zenge, AirDisk Pro, more
- JCPenney’s Black Friday in July Sale has deals from $7: Nike, IZOD, Liz Claiborne, more
- Sur la Table gets you cooking with 20% off sitewide & free delivery on all orders
- Banana Republic takes an extra 50% off all clearance + up to 40% off denim & dress pants
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Collection 1 + 2 Switch $24, GTA V $20, more
- Vigor Rigger men’s sleek fashion watch for everyday wear: $16 Prime Shipped (Reg. $25)
- The Body Shop Summer Sale is live w/ deals from $2: body lotions, cleansers, more
- Rocketbook microwave-erasable & iOS-connected notebooks hit Amazon low at $18
- See the time on your ceiling or wall w/ Amazon’s #1 best-selling projection clock: $20 (Reg. $30)
- 9to5Toys Daily: July 27, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Airstream intros more rugged Basecamp X designed for outdoor adventures
Nintendo’s new Labo Vehicle Kit puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, plane & submarine
Pirelli, the iconic tire brand, now makes a must-have Bluetooth speaker for any car enthusiast
- Review: Latest Incase MacBook nylon sleeves and organizers are travel must-haves
- Review: littleBits Droid Inventor Kit takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code
- This Detroit-made credenza is the mid-century modern vinyl setup you need
- Play Smash Bros. in style w/ Hori’s upcoming Gamecube controllers for Nintendo Switch
- With Alexa Cast, Amazon’s virtual assistant gains limited AirPlay-like functionality
- Hungry Robot looks to hook beginners w/ new desktop synth modules [Video]
- The Aurora Night Vision Camera by SiOnyx lets you see bright & vivid color even when it’s dark
- Keep your pet engaged, video chat, and more w/ the easyPlay from gosh!
- Guacamelee 2 gets official release date for PS4/PC + new trailer [Video]
- LEGO brings all the magic of Hogwarts Castle to a massive 6,000-piece brick-built release
- Elgato intros new Stream Deck Mini with more affordable price tag
- Kensington debuts new modular monitor stand packed with a built-in desk fan
- Microsoft reportedly readying cloud-only next gen Xbox Scarlett console
- Kano makes learning to code a little more magical w/ its new Harry Potter Wand Kit
- Commodore 64 Mini is official this October as pre-order details emerge
- Peak Design’s new Travel Backpack is perfect in every way, but may be too large for most
- Soliom Doorbellis a truly wireless video doorbell that’s solar powered
- The best gym bags for summer workouts under $25: adidas, Oakley, PUMA, more
- Amazon’s new ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature brings accessibility into the spotlight on the Echo Show
- Essential tools for new homeowners from $17
- Barsys is the ‘world’s first’ automated cocktail maker and it makes over 2,000 drinks
- Arlo expands its home security lineup w/ smart wireless Audio Doorbell
- Samsung bundles a FREE Chromebook w/ purchase of Galaxy S9/+ ($200 value)
- Roland and PUMA unveil new 808 drum machine-inspired sneakers
- Samsung’s 43-inch 32:10 monitor has a built-in KVM switch, multiple USB-C, more
- Nintendo adds Breath of the Wild Link & Master Cycle to Mario Kart 8 for FREE
- Power Up! with Moleskine’s new Mario-inspired notebooks, backpack, and phone case
- Wayfair Black Friday in July Saleis live with huge savings on furniture, decor, rugs, more
- Get ready for new Fortnite-inspired Funko accessories coming this year
- 8BitDo’s DIY kits upgrade your retro controllers w/ Bluetooth, no soldering required
- Sony announces a special edition Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro, available now for pre-order
- Arturia unveils new sub $350 Mac-compatible analog Impact drum machine [Video]
- Make bath time more fun with these kids accessories under $20
- Fujifilm’s XF10 Camera packs a 24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor into a compact form-factor
- GE’s new smart microwave packs Alexa integration and scan-to-cook technology
- Bandai teases new Star Wars 1/12-scale model kits centering around R2-D2, pre-order now
- Cool back-to-school lunch boxes from $15