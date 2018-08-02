9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB $544, SmartThings Motion Sensor $15, GoPro HERO4 Black $197, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone from $544 (30% off)
Samsung’s SmartThings Motion Sensor returns to all-time low at $15 (40% off)
GoPro HERO4 Black 4K Action Camera gets over 20% discount to $197 shipped
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney from $10, action titles starting at $5, more
Sprint set to offer iPhone 8 for just $8 per month (Reg. $30)
Score a refurbished iPhone SE with a Straight Talk prepaid card starting at $55.50
Best Buy takes up to $250 off Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular, deals from $299 today only
B&H Back to School Sale: Apple Watch S3 Cellular deals, $180 off iPad Pro, much more
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular 20% off w/ this promo code
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has deals from $13: Truly Wireless Earbuds, Lightning Cables, more
Hands-on: Anker’s new Nintendo-approved Switch batteries offer peace of mind
MORE NEW DEALS:
RCA’s budget-friendly 4K Roku Ultra HDTV is now $330 shipped (Reg. $500)
- This four-bay Thunderbolt 2 RAID enclosure falls to $323 shipped (50% off)
- Nintendo’s runaway hit NES Classic is outselling all other consoles this summer
- Control the Yuneec Breeze 4K Camera Drone w/ your smartphone for $149 (25% off)
- Protect your home w/ this six-pack of Arlo Security Cameras for $400 ($150 off)
- Place your MacBook in this adjustable aluminum stand for $39 shipped (40% off)
- Staples discounts this popular Dell 24-inch UltraSharp Monitor to $150 (Reg. $200)
- Amazon’s $1 HD live concert sale has Bruce Springsteen, Mumford & Sons, much more
- Manfrotto’s Street Messenger Bag carries a MacBook, Drone, more: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lines the Game, Fliptastic Pro, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $42, Street Fighter V Arcade $16, more
- Build, host, and rank your own website with this Dragify bundle for $60
- Get a Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue/Red Joy-Con for $280 + tax benefits
- Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 7.5W Qi Charging Stand $25 shipped, more
- Pop Chart Lab Graphic Novel Scratch-Off Art now 20% off + more from $15
- Samsonite Upspin 2-Piece Lightweight Softside Set in space blue for $107 shipped (Reg. $430)
- Grab yourself a 15″ Touchscreen HP web browser notebook for $350 (today only)
- PureSpa’s Oil Diffusers and more from $20 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Dillard’s Clearance Event offers an extra 40% off Nike, Callaway, Ralph Lauren, COACH, more
- GAP Friends & Family Sale offers 40% off sitewide & free delivery with this promo code
- Tuckernuck offers 25% off sitewide: Vineyard Vines, Barbour, Jack Rogers & more
- Abercrombie cuts up to 50% off jeans, shirts, swimsuits, sweaters & more from $12
- J.Crew revamps your wardrobe with 40% off new arrivals: jeans, jackets, tops & more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
JAM Audio launches ANC headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and more w/ new branding
The Drip robotic coffeemaker is fit for an Apple Store
VIZIO’s latest software update will give your SmartCast TV over 100 free channels
- The hilarious Donut County drops later this month on iOS, Mac and PS4 [Video]
- Inventors Assemble! littleBits teams up with the Avengers for new superhero coding kit
- Destiny 2: Forsaken, the game’s most controversial update, is available for pre-order
- Sony’s new 4K TVs feature ‘its Pinnacle of Picture Quality’ and Netflix Calibrated Mode
- Strava fitness app launches ‘Summit’ flexible paid tiers with training, safety, and analysis packs
- Our favorite summer shoes under $50 that transition perfectly to fall
- July’s eye-catching fan-made LEGO Ideas kits include a jet engine replica and more
- Nintendo closing in on 20 million Switch consoles sold, but numbers are starting to drop off
- Canon’s latest PowerShot camera sports 4K and is built for selfies
- Origin Access Premier is here and will offer early access to Battlefield V, FIFA 19, more for PC gamers
- ecobee thermostat’s new Peak Relief feature cuts down on energy usage, saves you money
- New Audiobus update integrates your iOS production workflow like never before
- Pottery Barn’s Modern Baby Collection is here with stylish furniture, decor, strollers, more
- HyperX’s new Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse packs onboard memory for custom profiles
- PDP announces its GameCube-inspired Wired Smash Pad Pro controller for Nintendo Switc
- Guardzilla’s latest camera works inside and out, records 360º video, and packs a 90dB siren
- Sneak into your neighbor’s house on-the-go in new stealth horror iOS/Android game
- Must-haves from $14 for a luxurious camping experience
- Airstream intros more rugged Basecamp X designed for outdoor adventures
- Nintendo’s new Labo Vehicle Kit puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, plane & submarine
- Pirelli, the iconic tire brand, now makes a must-have Bluetooth speaker for any car enthusiast
- Review: Latest Incase MacBook nylon sleeves and organizers are travel must-haves
- Review: littleBits Droid Inventor Kit takes you to a galaxy far, far away to learn how to code
- This Detroit-made credenza is the mid-century modern vinyl setup you need
- Play Smash Bros. in style w/ Hori’s upcoming Gamecube controllers for Nintendo Switch
- With Alexa Cast, Amazon’s virtual assistant gains limited AirPlay-like functionality
- Hungry Robot looks to hook beginners w/ new desktop synth modules [Video]
- The Aurora Night Vision Camera by SiOnyx lets you see bright & vivid color even when it’s dark
- Keep your pet engaged, video chat, and more w/ the easyPlay from gosh!
- Guacamelee 2 gets official release date for PS4/PC + new trailer [Video]
- LEGO brings all the magic of Hogwarts Castle to a massive 6,000-piece brick-built release
- Elgato intros new Stream Deck Mini with more affordable price tag
- Kensington debuts new modular monitor stand packed with a built-in desk fan
- Microsoft reportedly readying cloud-only next gen Xbox Scarlett console
- Kano makes learning to code a little more magical w/ its new Harry Potter Wand Kit