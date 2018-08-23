B&O’s first Google Assistant speakers ship next month and make Google Home Max look cheap

There have been a ton of Google Assistant speakers on the market this year, and some have come from pretty big names in the audio field. Today, Bang and Olufsen is announcing when its Assistant speakers will be available, and how much they’re going to cost…

The best gifts for Android users

B&O announced that it would be launching Assistant speakers back at CES this January, but we didn’t give too many details on the products. Now, we know the BeoSound 1 and BeoSound 2 are coming to market over the next couple of months, and they’re going to be rocking some huge price tags.

The BeoSound 1 is a portable speaker with 360-degree sound that runs on a rechargeable battery. The BeoSound 2, on the other hand, is a larger speaker with the same design but requires constant power “to produce its vigorous output of excellent sound.”

Both of these speakers feature a control touch panel at the top which can adjust the volume with a turn and handle actions like muting the 5 microphones used to interact with Google Assistant. Music is, of course, the main focus here, and as you’d expect the speakers can use Spotify, Pandora, and other services that integrate with Assistant. Chromecast and AirPlay 2 are also built-in to fill any gaps, and you can also use these speakers as you would any other Google Assistant speaker.

Now, if you thought Google Home Max was expensive at $399, B&O’s speakers are in another ballpark entirely. The BeoSound 1 sells for a whopping $1,750 while the BeoSound 2 will ask $2,250. The portable BeoSound 1 will be available “in key markets” starting in mid-September, while the 2 will launch in early October.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: