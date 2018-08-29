9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Car Accessory Sale from $14, Ring Doorbell 2 $170, urBeats Headphones $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon 1-day Anker car accessory sale from $14: dash cams, receivers, more
Today only, outfit your front door w/ the Ring Video Doorbell 2 at $170 (Reg. $200)
Apple’s urBeats3 Headphones are on sale today! Lightning $60 or 3.5mm $50
Anker offers deals on USB-C cables, audio, Qi chargers and more from $9 Prime shipped
Hands-on w/ Nomad’s new Slim Wallet with integrated Tile Tracking, available now
Behind the Screens: Blair’s Home Office and Standing Desk Setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
Brother’s AiO Color Inkjet has AirPrint and is perfect for dorms: $40 (Reg. $70)
- Today only, Amazon has 12″ MacBooks for just $950 shipped (multiple colors)
- Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro is on sale for back to school, now $150 off in all colors
- Linksys Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi 3-Pack drops to new all-time low at $230 (20% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort 10W Qi Charging Pad $15, more
- Sphero’s iPhone-controlled R2-D2 returns to $40 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $100)
- Verizon’s FIOS 100Mbps internet plans are on sale, get started for $40/mo. + more
- Add every season of The Office to your digital library for $5/ea. (Reg. $20)
- HyperX Alloy Elite mechanical keyboard has an onboard USB 2.0 hub for $80, more from $120
- Land’s End School Uniform apparel from $13: polos, pants, bags and more
- Samsung’s highly-rated EVO Internal SSD drop to all-time lows: 250GB $90, 500GB $160
- Ralph Lauren’s Labor Day Event: up to 50% off polos & more + extra 30% off $150 orders
- eBay takes 20% off select tech, home goods and more w/ this promo code
- Under Armour Outlet gets you motivated this fall with an extra 20% off orders of $50+
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Splashtop Personal, SkySafari 6, more
- Today only, UGG Woot Flash Sale offers boots, slippers & sneakers from $20
- Pick up four Marvel digital comics for FREE in this Comixology sale (Reg. $5+)
- TaoTronics Oil Diffuser Humidifiers available from $36.50 today at Amazon
- Car & Driver Magazine: 4-years for just $12 shipped (Reg. up to $50)
- Amazon has a wide selection of dog treats at up to 40% off with deals from $3
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $16, Mario Kart 8 $36, more
- ECCO steps up your shoe game with deals on boots, dress shoes & more from $48
- TUMI luggage, MacBook bags, duffels & more from $50 during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale
- Relax after a long day in Coleman’s SaluSpa 4-Person Hot Tub for $260 shipped ($80 off)
- Orvis Labor Day Sale is live w/ deals from $18 on Barbour jackets, flannel shirts, boots, more
- 9to5Toys Daily: August 29, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Kangaroo hopes to make home security more affordable with its new motion sensors
Amazon unveils Top 100 Toys of 2018 list: LEGO, Nerf, littleBits, more
Microsoft’s new white Xbox Elite controller is here, but is it what we wanted?
- Bose unveils new smart speaker and soundbars with Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2 and Google Assistant coming soon
- Amazon’s new Prime gaming pre-order perks are here, and the selection isn’t great
- Amazon’s Prime Book Box is now available nationwide, here’s what you need to know
- Elevate your game day tailgate experience w/ these accessories from $45
- LEGO reenters the classroom with new STEAM-focused Duplo Coding Express kit
- Blue announces the Yeti Nano, a compact version of its best-selling Yeti USB microphone
- LG’s new 21:9 gaming monitor packs 120Hz G-SYNC, Viotek unveils bezel-less line from $180
- Nintendo unveils new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pro Controller and bundle
- LEGO expands BrickHeadz lineup with Homer Simpson and Krusty the Clown
- Gear up with apparel for your favorite college football team under $40
- CD Projekt releases impressive 48-min gameplay demo of Cyberpunk 2077 [Video]
- Xbox All Access gets you a console, Xbox Live, and Game Pass for a monthly fee
- Sega & DotEmu unveil brand new Streets of Rage sequel 25 years later [Video]
- Hands-on w/ littleBits’ Avengers Hero Inventor Kit: learning to code has never been this super
- Grado’s first wireless headphones are here, and the design stays true to its roots
- Review: Samson MediaOne M50 Studio Monitors offer big sound for a tiny price
- Our favorite summer to fall transitional activewear under $25
- Nintendo expands Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Labo integration with Vehicle Kit support
- Pioneer takes on AirPods by releasing more affordable truly-wireless earbuds
- Alexa now has kid-friendly responses to life’s most important questions like “Is Santa real?”
- Feher unveils the ‘world’s first’ motorcycle helmet with built-in air conditioning
- Nikon announces its Z-series of mirrorless 4K cameras with up to 46MP sensors