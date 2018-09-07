132: First ‘Shortwave’ details, Pixel 3 conspiracies, Touring Bird | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got an exclusive first look at Shortwave, a project from Area 120, dumb Pixel 3 conspiracy theories, and Touring Bird, yet another new Area 120 project.
