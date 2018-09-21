9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung IconX Earbuds $135, Anker Chargers from $9, WD 1TB Portable Hard Drive $40, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pair Samsung’s Gear IconX Bluetooth Earbuds w/ your Galaxy S9 for $135 (Reg. $175)
Anker 1-Day Amazon Gold Box has fast charging iPhone accessories from $9
WD’s 1TB Portable Hard Drive is perfect for Time Machine or Xbox One: $40 (20% off)
Anker celebrates iPhone week with some of its most popular accessories from $7
9to5Toys iOS app now available! Stay up to date on the best deals and coolest gear
I’ve finally found the perfect travel backpack, and it’s Peak Design’s Travel Line
Review:Nintendo’s new cardboard Labo Vehicle Kit races itself to top of the scoreboard
MORE NEW DEALS:
Here’s how you can sign up to save 50% on Amazon’s brand new Echo Auto
- Give your new Apple Watch a black Milanese Loop band from $7.50, more
- Best Buy is blowing out Apple Watch Series 3 LTE stock from $299 (Cert. Refurb)
- Save on the new 3rd Gen. Echo Dot when you pre-order two for $90 (10% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree MFi Lightning Cables $12 Prime shipped, more
- Sylvania’s ZigBee Smart Plug falls to new Amazon low at $12 Prime shipped, more
- Today only, save 25% on Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay-enabled A/V Receiver at $250
- Add this top-rated bias lighting to your TV or monitor from $7.50 in today’s Gold Box
- Dyson’s top-rated Pure Cool Wi-Fi Air Purifier is $270, today only (Refurb, Orig. $500)
- Amazon has a number of CamelBak 25-oz. NCAA Water Bottles on sale from $11
- Lodge Cast Iron Fajita Set at Amazon low, now $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $22+)
- Overstock updates your home for fall with cozy throw blankets and more from $21
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sheltered, Crashlands, more
- Launch cars over obstacles and more w/ NERF’s LongShot Smash for $6.50
- J.Crew has deals across the site w/ prices from $19: jackets, shirts, jeans & more
- Bring the DeLonghi Pump Espresso Maker & Frother home for $50 (Reg. $80+)
- Neato’s D80 Robotic Vacuum cleans up to 3,000-sq. ft. per charge at $250 (25% off)
- Tommy Hilfiger has fall styles on sale from $20: jackets, jeans, shirts & more
- Rubbermaid 8-Piece Modular Food Storage Set hits Amazon low at under $13
- Today’s Best Game Deals: FIFA 18 Switch $17, L.A. Noire $20, more
- Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Volcom & more under $40 during Hautelook’s Men’s Denim Event
- Capresso Iced Tea Maker w/ 80-oz. glass pitcher for $30 today only (Reg. $50+)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon unveils revamped Echo lineup, multi-room audio, new Ring cam, much more
Air Jordan XXXIII hits store shelves next month w/ new one-handed lacing tech
Could the Nintendo 64 Classic be real? This trademark filing suggests so
- Here’s our first glimpse at Philips’ upcoming water-resistant Hue Outdoor Sensor
- GoPro announces HERO7 lineup with new ‘HyperSmooth’ video, pre-order now
- Jump on the silicone wedding band trend w/ these styles for men and women under $50
- PUBG could be launching on PS4 this winter to compete w/ Fortnite, Blackout, & Firestorm
- Nomad unveils Base Station w/ Qi, USB-A and USB-C charging for up to 4 devices
- Goal Zero’s new power bank packs two 60W USB-C ports, Qi charging, more
- Switch Online NES library already hacked to run unofficial games [Video]
- Apple Watch Bands from Pad & Quill: new Nato Sport + 10% discount
- Update your casual sneakers for fall with these on-trend styles under $50
- Sony announces PlayStation Classic:retro-remake includes 20 games, pre-order now
- LEGO’s 2018 advent calendars are finally available, here’s what you’ll be unwrapping
- Rowkin brings Qi charging to truly wireless earbuds with its Ascent line
- Amazon launches Storefronts to highlight American-based small businesses
- Rocket League announces Hot Wheels DLC w/ three cars, new arena, more
- New DODOcase iPhone XS/Max/R cases & covers are now here
- Amazon opens new autonomous Go grocery storein Chicago
- Aeotec debuts its new WallSwipe Z-Wave Plus Dimmer with multi-touch controls, buy now
- Roland unveils its AX-Edge Keytar, and it can be tweaked directly from your iPhone